Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post $102.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $102.56 million. EverQuote posted sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 82,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,960. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,180,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,039 and sold 19,191 shares valued at $297,236. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 215.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

