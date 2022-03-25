Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

FBK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in FB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.