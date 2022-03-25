Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post $3.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Novavax reported earnings of ($3.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 3,949,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. Novavax has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

