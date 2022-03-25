Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $45,597,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.81. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.