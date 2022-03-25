Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. CMS Energy reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

CMS opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

