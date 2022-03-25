Analysts Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $22.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.41 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,340,000. American Trust purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

