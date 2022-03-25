Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

QNST stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $620.81 million, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

