Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

REPL opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

