Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post $272.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $273.84 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

WTTR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,218. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

