Analysts Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT at $3.06

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.