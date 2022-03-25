Analysts Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) PT at $60.25

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10,758.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 235,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,957. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

