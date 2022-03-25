Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $40.57

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,678. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

