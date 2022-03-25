Andrew F. Burton Sells 5,498 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

