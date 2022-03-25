Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
LON:APF opened at GBX 174.34 ($2.30) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.71 million and a PE ratio of -95.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.38.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.