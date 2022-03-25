Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

