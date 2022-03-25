APi Group (NYSE:APG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of APG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. APi Group has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in APi Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in APi Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

