Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

