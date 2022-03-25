Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Acquires £24,861.12 in Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Suddards purchased 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £24,861.12 ($32,729.23).

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptitude Software Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.72). The company has a market capitalization of £173.33 million and a PE ratio of 34.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 670 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

