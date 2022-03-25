Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
APTO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
