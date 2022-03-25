ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($33.80).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

