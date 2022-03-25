Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,162. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

