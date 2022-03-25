ArGoApp Hits 24 Hour Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

