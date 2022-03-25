ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,615,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000.
ARKK stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $64.51. 22,178,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.
