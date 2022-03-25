Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $231,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

