Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.47

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.47 and traded as low as $37.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 316,553 shares traded.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.