ASOS’s (ASC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,580.51 ($20.81). The company had a trading volume of 130,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,046. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,394.12. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

