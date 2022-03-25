Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.