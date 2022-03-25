Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.