AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post sales of $153.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.49 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $119.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $641.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $669.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $732.60 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $768.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.