Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,464 ($32.44).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ABF stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.38). 530,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,872.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,912.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,528 ($33.28). The company has a market cap of £13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,052,169.14).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

