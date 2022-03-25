ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 335,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
