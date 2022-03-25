Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.66 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.
Atlas Arteria stock remained flat at $$5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile (Get Rating)
