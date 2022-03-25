Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.66 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

Atlas Arteria stock remained flat at $$5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

