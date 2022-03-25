ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial dropped their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

