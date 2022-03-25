Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.