AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 17,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

