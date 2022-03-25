AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

T stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

