Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.