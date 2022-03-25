Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $21,032,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

