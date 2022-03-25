Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

