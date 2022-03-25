Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.