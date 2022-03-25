Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

