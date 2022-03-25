Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 653.60 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.