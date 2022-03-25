Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

