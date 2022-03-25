AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

