AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,013.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,929.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,868.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,343.31 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

