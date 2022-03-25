Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

