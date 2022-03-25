Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN opened at $268.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average of $294.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.29, for a total transaction of $3,931,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $988,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,734 shares of company stock valued at $53,934,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

