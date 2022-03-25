Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

