Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

