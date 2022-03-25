Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 17.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average of $161.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

