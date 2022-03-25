Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 627 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $130.14 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

